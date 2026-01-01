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Nike Court Vision SE Men's Shoes - Rattan/Rocky Tan/Mink Brown

Nike Court Vision SE

Men's Shoes

84,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

In love with the old-school style of '80s basketball? Meet the Court Vision. This version combines camo textiles and synthetic leather with a rubber cupsole, bringing you all-day comfort inspired by some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past.


  • Colour Shown: Rattan/Rocky Tan/Mink Brown
  • Style: IV5722-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Nike Court Vision SE

84,99 €

In love with the old-school style of '80s basketball? Meet the Court Vision. This version combines camo textiles and synthetic leather with a rubber cupsole, bringing you all-day comfort inspired by some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past.

Benefits

  • Perforations on the toes and sides create breathability.
  • Textile and synthetic leather upper adds durability.

Product Details

  • Padded collar
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Rattan/Rocky Tan/Mink Brown
  • Style: IV5722-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Court Vision SE Men's Shoes

    Nike Court Vision SE

    84,99 €

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