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Nike Club
Men's Straight Stretch Trousers
99,99 €
If you're looking for classic—join the club. These trousers are crafted with a breathable, stretchy knit fabric that drapes like a woven. Their traditional, relaxed fit has a straight cut throughout leg and open hem to rest around your shoes.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
- Style: IO3782-451
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Club
99,99 €
If you're looking for classic—join the club. These trousers are crafted with a breathable, stretchy knit fabric that drapes like a woven. Their traditional, relaxed fit has a straight cut throughout leg and open hem to rest around your shoes.
Product Details
- Embroidered Nike Futura logo
- Hand pockets
- Back drop-in pocket
- Body: 44% cotton/43% polyester/13% elastane. Pocket bags: 87% polyester/13% cotton.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
- Style: IO3782-451
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club
99,99 €