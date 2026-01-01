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Nike Club Men's Straight Stretch Trousers - Obsidian/White

Nike Club

Men's Straight Stretch Trousers

99,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

If you're looking for classic—join the club. These trousers are crafted with a breathable, stretchy knit fabric that drapes like a woven. Their traditional, relaxed fit has a straight cut throughout leg and open hem to rest around your shoes.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
  • Style: IO3782-451
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Club

99,99 €

If you're looking for classic—join the club. These trousers are crafted with a breathable, stretchy knit fabric that drapes like a woven. Their traditional, relaxed fit has a straight cut throughout leg and open hem to rest around your shoes.

Product Details

  • Embroidered Nike Futura logo
  • Hand pockets
  • Back drop-in pocket
  • Body: 44% cotton/43% polyester/13% elastane. Pocket bags: 87% polyester/13% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
  • Style: IO3782-451
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Club Men's Straight Stretch Trousers

    Nike Club

    99,99 €

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