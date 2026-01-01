Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Tartan Cap
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
We reached into our vault to bring back our Nike-only tartan print for this cap. Its mid-depth, unconstructed design uses a jacquard-woven fabric with a subtle texture that's sure to have you feeling like you're playing in Scotland.
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/Anthracite/Black
- Style: IQ5366-486
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Club
We reached into our vault to bring back our Nike-only tartan print for this cap. Its mid-depth, unconstructed design uses a jacquard-woven fabric with a subtle texture that's sure to have you feeling like you're playing in Scotland.
Benefits
- The tartan's back. Designed in Scotland to help connect Nike Golf products to the home of golf, this tartan print celebrates the rich history of the game we all love.
- A slider on the strap closure lets you find the perfect fit with ease.
Product Details
- Nike Golf Shield logo
- Embroidered Nike Swoosh logo
- Body/front lining: 100% cotton
- Do not wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/Anthracite/Black
- Style: IQ5366-486
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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