Nike Classic Men's Dri-FIT 20.3cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts

Recycled Materials
Nike Classic
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Hit your defender with a dribble combo they can't see coming in these classic 20.3cm shorts. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable stringing together moves or sprinting the floor for a bucket.
- Colour Shown: Parachute Beige/Black/Black
- Style: IF2585-297
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Nike Classic
Hit your defender with a dribble combo they can't see coming in these classic 20.3cm shorts. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable stringing together moves or sprinting the floor for a bucket.
Benefits
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Parachute Beige/Black/Black
- Style: IF2585-297
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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