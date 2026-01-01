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Chelsea F.C. Victori One Men's Nike Slides - Black/Multi-Colour/White

Chelsea F.C. Victori One

Men's Nike Slides

42,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

From the beach to the stands, these Chelsea F.C. Victori One slides are a must-have for everyday activities. Subtle yet substantial updates like a wider strap and softer foam make lounging easy. Go ahead—enjoy endless comfort for your feet.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/White
  • Style: IX3940-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Chelsea F.C. Victori One

42,99 €

From the beach to the stands, these Chelsea F.C. Victori One slides are a must-have for everyday activities. Subtle yet substantial updates like a wider strap and softer foam make lounging easy. Go ahead—enjoy endless comfort for your feet.

Benefits

  • The contoured design is made from soft foam for lightweight cushioning.
  • The textured footbed adds grip to help keep your feet in place.
  • The thick, padded strap has rolled edges for extra comfort.
  • The wider design creates additional space to accommodate more sizes.
  • The outsole pattern provides traction from sand to streets.

Product Details

  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/White
  • Style: IX3940-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Chelsea F.C. Victori One Men's Nike Slides

    Chelsea F.C. Victori One

    42,99 €

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