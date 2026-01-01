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Chelsea F.C. Victori One
Men's Nike Slides
42,99 €
From the beach to the stands, these Chelsea F.C. Victori One slides are a must-have for everyday activities. Subtle yet substantial updates like a wider strap and softer foam make lounging easy. Go ahead—enjoy endless comfort for your feet.
- Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/White
- Style: IX3940-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Chelsea F.C. Victori One
42,99 €
From the beach to the stands, these Chelsea F.C. Victori One slides are a must-have for everyday activities. Subtle yet substantial updates like a wider strap and softer foam make lounging easy. Go ahead—enjoy endless comfort for your feet.
Benefits
- The contoured design is made from soft foam for lightweight cushioning.
- The textured footbed adds grip to help keep your feet in place.
- The thick, padded strap has rolled edges for extra comfort.
- The wider design creates additional space to accommodate more sizes.
- The outsole pattern provides traction from sand to streets.
Product Details
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/White
- Style: IX3940-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chelsea F.C. Victori One
42,99 €