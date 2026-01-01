Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Nobody does it like Caitlin Clark. Whether home or on the road, she and the Indiana Fever always show up and put on a show that's worth the price of admission. Prove your fandom in this Dri-FIT jersey that helps keep you cool.
- Colour Shown: University Red
- Style: IF7168-662
- Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nobody does it like Caitlin Clark. Whether home or on the road, she and the Indiana Fever always show up and put on a show that's worth the price of admission. Prove your fandom in this Dri-FIT jersey that helps keep you cool.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Lightweight knit fabric feels smooth against your skin.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: University Red
- Style: IF7168-662
- Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala
Size & Fit
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition.
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition