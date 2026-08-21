Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

Inspired by the authentic NBA shorts, the Boston Celtics Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts feature sweat-wicking fabric and design details that match your team's on-court look. Side pockets stash essential items for easy storage. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

Colour Shown: Clover/White/White

Style: AJ5587-312

Country/Region of Origin: Guatemala, Thailand