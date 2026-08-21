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Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers - Black/Clover

Boston Celtics Courtside

Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers

79,99 €

You love the Celtics so say it with your chest! These special joggers, with their spray-painted splattered appeal, help you stand firm in your fandom.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Clover
  • Style: HV9772-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan

Boston Celtics Courtside

79,99 €

You love the Celtics so say it with your chest! These special joggers, with their spray-painted splattered appeal, help you stand firm in your fandom.

Benefits

Smooth on the outside, slightly fluffy on the inside, our midweight semi-brushed fleece helps keep you cosy while still being breezy. It's a comfy layer to wear all year round, perfect for those tricky in-between temps.

Product Details

  • Ribbed cuff
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Side pocket knuckle side: 100% cotton. Back pocket: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Clover
  • Style: HV9772-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan

Size & Fit

    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers

    Boston Celtics Courtside

    79,99 €