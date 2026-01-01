Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
Inspired by the only McDonald's in the world with turquoise Arches, this Book 2 serves as a symbol of taking the unbeaten path—just like the Sedona icon. And like the chips at the bottom of the bag, this Book 2 is the goods, blending some of our best basketball tech with Book's love for Arizona, so you can serve defenders when it's your turn on the grill.
- Colour Shown: Sand Drift/Light British Tan/Red Stardust/Dusty Cactus
- Style: IR6443-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Book 2 x McDonald's
Court command and forefoot quickness let you play at your own Book-like pace.
Inspired by the only McDonald's in the world with turquoise Arches, this Book 2 serves as a symbol of taking the unbeaten path—just like the Sedona icon. And like the chips at the bottom of the bag, this Book 2 is the goods, blending some of our best basketball tech with Book's love for Arizona, so you can serve defenders when it's your turn on the grill.
Speed Control
We moved the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot to provide an extra turbo boost so you can blast past your defender.
Quick on the Ball
An updated midfoot webbing system works with a moulded upper to provide extra stability for jabs and pivots.
Play with Tempo
A lighter upper compared to the Book 1 and a lower-to-the-court feel help you stay steady and balanced for hesitations and step back jumpers.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Sand Drift/Light British Tan/Red Stardust/Dusty Cactus
- Style: IR6443-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Book 2 x McDonald's
Court command and forefoot quickness let you play at your own Book-like pace.
Advantage
Reactive Speed
Court Feel
Low & Grounded
Designed For
Acceleration & Deceleration
Fit
Snug
Tech Specs
Shoe Weight
Approx. 450g (Men's UK 8)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
Approx. 6mm
What's New?
- Air Zoom unit moves from the heel to forefoot for quicker responsiveness.
- Lightweight upper and low-profile design give an enhanced court feel.
- Midfoot webbing system provides snug security.
- Cushlon 3.0 foam and plush sockliner deliver soft and stable cushioning.
- Sun-dappled herringbone traction pattern helps you cut and accelerate.
Behind the Design
"A big thing for me was feeling the court and being a bit lower to the ground".
Devin Booker
Guard, Phoenix Suns