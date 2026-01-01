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Nike Ava X Men's Shoes - Photon Dust/Black/Reflect Silver/Light Armoury Blue

Nike Ava X

Men's shoes

119,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

The modern look you crave with the comfort you need to bring confidence to every step. The ultra-lightweight Ava X has a stripped-down, sleek look, making it practical and packable. Soft cushioning and all-over support offers comfort and stability wherever you go.


  • Colour Shown: Photon Dust/Black/Reflect Silver/Light Armoury Blue
  • Style: IX0352-025
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Ava X

119,99 €

The modern look you crave with the comfort you need to bring confidence to every step. The ultra-lightweight Ava X has a stripped-down, sleek look, making it practical and packable. Soft cushioning and all-over support offers comfort and stability wherever you go.

Benefits

  • Textile upper with synthetic leather details is durable, breathable and comfortable.
  • Supportive fit provides stability as you move through your day.
  • Outsole with textured cutouts in high-abrasion areas adds grip and durability to stand up to wear and tear.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: Photon Dust/Black/Reflect Silver/Light Armoury Blue
  • Style: IX0352-025
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Ava X Men's Shoes

    Nike Ava X

    119,99 €

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