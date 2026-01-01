 
image 1 of 8
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes - College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black

Nike Ava Edge

Men's Shoes

149,99 €
College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
Summit White/Light Bone/Stone
Black/College Grey/Newsprint
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.


  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
  • Style: IM1973-003
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Ava Edge

149,99 €

Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.

Protective Network

A mix of woven textiles and mesh netting creates a protective yet flexible upper. The dynamic grid design mimics the networks of urban design.

Leave a Mark

The flexible and perforated rubber outsole wraps onto the midsole for added durability. And its imprint leaves a distinct look.

Ultra Comfort Underfoot

The oversized midsole is made with performance-level SCF foam for ultra-comfortable cushioning.

Product Details

  • Rubber outsole
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
  • Style: IM1973-003
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Ava Edge.

    Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes

    Nike Ava Edge

    149,99 €

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 5

    Street-Ready Protection.

    Tough on the outside and comfortable everywhere, the Ava Edge is for those who move through their city the same way.

    Protective Cage

    High-abrasion rubber wraps your foot for enhanced durability.

    Responsive Feel

    Performance-grade foam cushions every step.