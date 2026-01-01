Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.
- Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
- Style: IM1973-003
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Ava Edge
Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.
Protective Network
A mix of woven textiles and mesh netting creates a protective yet flexible upper. The dynamic grid design mimics the networks of urban design.
Leave a Mark
The flexible and perforated rubber outsole wraps onto the midsole for added durability. And its imprint leaves a distinct look.
Ultra Comfort Underfoot
The oversized midsole is made with performance-level SCF foam for ultra-comfortable cushioning.
Product Details
- Rubber outsole
- Low-cut collar
- Classic laces
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
- Style: IM1973-003
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Ava Edge
Street-Ready Protection.
Tough on the outside and comfortable everywhere, the Ava Edge is for those who move through their city the same way.
Protective Cage
High-abrasion rubber wraps your foot for enhanced durability.
Responsive Feel
Performance-grade foam cushions every step.