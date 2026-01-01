Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes

Nike Ava Edge

149,99 €

Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.

Protective Network

A mix of woven textiles and mesh netting creates a protective yet flexible upper. The dynamic grid design mimics the networks of urban design.

Leave a Mark

The flexible and perforated rubber outsole wraps onto the midsole for added durability. And its imprint leaves a distinct look.

Ultra Comfort Underfoot

The oversized midsole is made with performance-level SCF foam for ultra-comfortable cushioning.