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Nike Astrograbber
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Debuting on the heels of Nike's Waffle Trainer, the state-of-the-art Astrograbber was designed to grip the turf on American football fields.
- Colour Shown: Light Silver/Phantom/Black/Sail
- Style: IH2341-001
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Nike Astrograbber
129,99 €
Debuting on the heels of Nike's Waffle Trainer, the state-of-the-art Astrograbber was designed to grip the turf on American football fields.
Benefits
- Leather upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
- Air Zoom cushioning helps provide a quick-off-the-ground sensation.
- Rubber Waffle outsole provides durable traction and heritage style.
Product details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Light Silver/Phantom/Black/Sail
- Style: IH2341-001
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Astrograbber
129,99 €