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Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes - Light Khaki/Light Army

Nike Air Rift

Women's Shoes

129,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

When you want to be barefoot but you need a shoe, go with the Air Rift. Adjustable straps let you easily slide into this split-toe design. Add some Air cushioning in the heel and your feet will feel like they're wearing nothing at all.


  • Colour Shown: Light Khaki/Light Army
  • Style: IV6043-229
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Nike Air Rift

129,99 €

When you want to be barefoot but you need a shoe, go with the Air Rift. Adjustable straps let you easily slide into this split-toe design. Add some Air cushioning in the heel and your feet will feel like they're wearing nothing at all.

Benefits

  • Genuine suede and textile upper has a soft and comfortable feel.
  • Hook-and-loop straps let you customise your fit.
  • The Nike Air unit in the heel is combined with a plush foam midsole for a soft feel.
  • Rubber detailing on the outsole features rugged tread for added durability and traction.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Hook-and-loop closure
  • Colour Shown: Light Khaki/Light Army
  • Style: IV6043-229
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes

    Nike Air Rift

    129,99 €

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