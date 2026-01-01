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Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes - White/Metallic Silver/Midnight Navy/Hydrogen Blue

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Women's Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto 2K is ready to go for a ride. Metallic accents complement performance-inspired details and Max Air cushioning.


  • Colour Shown: White/Metallic Silver/Midnight Navy/Hydrogen Blue
  • Style: IH7803-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

30% off

Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto 2K is ready to go for a ride. Metallic accents complement performance-inspired details and Max Air cushioning.

Benefits

  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • The upper mixes synthetic leather and textile for a layered look built to last.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: White/Metallic Silver/Midnight Navy/Hydrogen Blue
  • Style: IH7803-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes

    Nike Air Max Moto 2K

    30% off

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