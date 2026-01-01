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Air Jordan Ultra
Men's shoes
139,99 €
What happens when you reimagine one of the most iconic Jordans in our line-up? You create a versatile pair of kicks ready to step into the future. Sleek leather pairs with a low-cut collar for easy, everyday wearability.
- Colour Shown: Phantom/Summit White/Infrared 23
- Style: II3794-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan Ultra
139,99 €
What happens when you reimagine one of the most iconic Jordans in our line-up? You create a versatile pair of kicks ready to step into the future. Sleek leather pairs with a low-cut collar for easy, everyday wearability.
Benefits
- Genuine leather and suede in the upper helps provide durability and a premium feel.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Rubber outsole helps provide durable traction.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Phantom/Summit White/Infrared 23
- Style: II3794-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan Ultra
139,99 €