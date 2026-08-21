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Air Jordan OG Women's Shoes - Light Khaki/Neutral Olive/Sail/Metallic Gold

Air Jordan OG

Women's Shoes

30% off

Designed for women basketball players and inspired by the legacy of MJ, the Air Jordan OG is ready for its debut. It features durable materials, a sculpted midsole and a distinct segmented traction pattern—plus the lightweight Air cushioning you know and love.


  • Colour Shown: Light Khaki/Neutral Olive/Sail/Metallic Gold
  • Style: IR2010-229
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan OG

30% off

Designed for women basketball players and inspired by the legacy of MJ, the Air Jordan OG is ready for its debut. It features durable materials, a sculpted midsole and a distinct segmented traction pattern—plus the lightweight Air cushioning you know and love.

Benefits

Air Zoom cushioning helps provide a quick-off-the-ground sensation.

Product details

  • Leather upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Mid-top collar
  • Colour Shown: Light Khaki/Neutral Olive/Sail/Metallic Gold
  • Style: IR2010-229
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan OG Women's Shoes

    Air Jordan OG

    30% off