Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes

How do you top the AJ7? You reimagine it with a low-top silhouette. We started with the layered upper and iconic midsole that turned the original into an instant classic. Then we added textile accents and a padded, low-cut collar to give you a fresh, modern look.

Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Varsity Red/Cool Grey

Style: IO3384-012

Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam