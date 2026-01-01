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Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Mules - Off-Noir/Chalk/Metallic Gold

Air Jordan Mule SE

Women's Mules

159,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Chalk/Metallic Gold
  • Style: IV5070-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan Mule SE

159,99 €

The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The foam platform works with rubber sidewalls to create a chunky look without added weight.
  • The slip-on construction lets you get out of the door fast.

Product Details

  • Leather upper
  • Low-cut collar
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Chalk/Metallic Gold
  • Style: IV5070-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Mules

    Air Jordan Mule SE

    159,99 €

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