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Air Jordan 85 Men's Graphic T-Shirt - Varsity Maize/Lucky Green

Air Jordan 85

Men's Graphic T-Shirt

39,99 €
Varsity Maize/Lucky Green
Old Royal
Select SizeSize Guide

Rep the GOAT with this bold graphic tee, made from comfy cotton for durable, everyday wear.


  • Colour Shown: Varsity Maize/Lucky Green
  • Style: II5387-741
  • Country/Region of Origin: Malaysia

Air Jordan 85

39,99 €

Rep the GOAT with this bold graphic tee, made from comfy cotton for durable, everyday wear.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Varsity Maize/Lucky Green
  • Style: II5387-741
  • Country/Region of Origin: Malaysia

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 85 Men's Graphic T-Shirt

    Air Jordan 85

    39,99 €

    Complete the look