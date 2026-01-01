Air Jordan 6 Retro Low
Women's Shoes
35 years in and the AJ6 still looks as good as it did when MJ won his first ring. To kick off the celebration, we present a low-top blackout take that's just for the women in the room. The whole thing's done up in premium leather and textiles. And you know those iconic details are there—from the overlays to the visible Air to the lace lock.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
- Style: IO9786-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low
35 years in and the AJ6 still looks as good as it did when MJ won his first ring. To kick off the celebration, we present a low-top blackout take that's just for the women in the room. The whole thing's done up in premium leather and textiles. And you know those iconic details are there—from the overlays to the visible Air to the lace lock.
Benefits
- Air-Sole unit and foam midsole cushion every step.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
- Style: IO9786-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 6 Retro Low
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