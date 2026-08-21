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Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Light Crimson

Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'

Older Kids' Shoes

149,99 €

The elusive 'Reverse Infrared' has finally made its way from the annals of history to celebrate the AJ6's 35th anniversary. This colourway, once known as the 'Infrared Salesman Sample' from a '99 sample catalogue, flips a Jordan classic on its head with reversed accents on the midsole and bright Light Crimson branding on the heel.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Light Crimson
  • Style: IQ1275-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'

149,99 €

The elusive 'Reverse Infrared' has finally made its way from the annals of history to celebrate the AJ6's 35th anniversary. This colourway, once known as the 'Infrared Salesman Sample' from a '99 sample catalogue, flips a Jordan classic on its head with reversed accents on the midsole and bright Light Crimson branding on the heel.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Rubber outsole adds grip and durability.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/Light Crimson
  • Style: IQ1275-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'

    149,99 €