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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/University Red/Sail

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's Shoes

149,99 €
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Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/University Red/Sail
  • Style: IO2051-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.

Benefits

  • Leather, synthetic leather and textile upper for a supportive feel.
  • Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
  • Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/University Red/Sail
  • Style: IO2051-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    149,99 €

    Complete the look