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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
- Colour Shown: Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/University Red/Sail
- Style: IO2051-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
149,99 €
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
Benefits
- Leather, synthetic leather and textile upper for a supportive feel.
- Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
- Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.
Product Details
- Wings logo on the collar
- Jumpman on the tongue
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/University Red/Sail
- Style: IO2051-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
149,99 €