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Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
139,99 €
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
- Colour Shown: Black/Cool Grey/Light Armoury Blue/Black
- Style: IU7672-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Mid
139,99 €
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
Product details
- Leather upper
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Mid-top collar
- Colour Shown: Black/Cool Grey/Light Armoury Blue/Black
- Style: IU7672-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid
139,99 €