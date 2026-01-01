Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. This version features classic colours and subtle details in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/Sail/Coconut Milk/Iced Carmine
- Style: II0595-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. This version features classic colours and subtle details in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.
Benefits
- Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/Sail/Coconut Milk/Iced Carmine
- Style: II0595-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan 1 Low SE.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE