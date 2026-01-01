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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. This elegant refresh takes it up a notch with smooth leather in neutral tones and perforated details at the toe.
- Colour Shown: Chalk/Metallic Gold/Pearl White/Chalk
- Style: IO0759-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
139,99 €
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. This elegant refresh takes it up a notch with smooth leather in neutral tones and perforated details at the toe.
Benefits
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Perforations on the toes add breathability.
Product Details
- Leather upper
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Low-cut collar
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: Chalk/Metallic Gold/Pearl White/Chalk
- Style: IO0759-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
139,99 €