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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Older Kids' Shoes - Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Black

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

Older Kids' Shoes

99,99 €

Black on black! This AJ1 combines leather, suede and textiles in the upper for a cool one-colour look. The comfy cushioning is perfect for exploring—see what kind of fun you can find.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Black
  • Style: FQ7757-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

99,99 €

Black on black! This AJ1 combines leather, suede and textiles in the upper for a cool one-colour look. The comfy cushioning is perfect for exploring—see what kind of fun you can find.

Benefits

  • Nike Air unit in the heel delivers lightweight, responsive cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole gives you traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on heel
  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Black
  • Style: FQ7757-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

    99,99 €