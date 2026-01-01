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Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian
- Style: IV6049-451
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Low
94,99 €
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
Benefits
- Real and synthetic leather provide durability.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Low-cut collar
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian
- Style: IV6049-451
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low
94,99 €