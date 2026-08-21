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Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian
- Style: IV6045-451
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Low
129,99 €
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
Benefits
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Perforations on the sides add breathability.
Product details
- Leather and synthetic leather upper
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Low-cut collar
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian
- Style: IV6045-451
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low
129,99 €