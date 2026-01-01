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Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
94,99 €
Get in the zone and race. Designed for speed, this lightweight singlet features advanced sweat-wicking technology to help you stay dry and cool across the finish line.
- Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Bright Crimson
- Style: IR4444-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Nike AeroSwift
94,99 €
Get in the zone and race. Designed for speed, this lightweight singlet features advanced sweat-wicking technology to help you stay dry and cool across the finish line.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Lightweight fabric feels ultra breathable.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Bright Crimson
- Style: IR4444-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike AeroSwift
94,99 €