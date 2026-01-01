Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts

We gave these shorts a golden touch in honour of Keely Hodgkinson's medal-chasing drive. Made to race, they're updated with sweat-wicking ribbed fabric and storage to go the distance. A mesh elastic waistband adds breathability while a silky-smooth lining provides a comfortable feel from start to finish.

Colour Shown: Thunder Blue/Black/White/Linen

Style: IU1063-437

Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia