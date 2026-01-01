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Nike AeroSwift Glam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest - Black/Laser Orange

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift Glam

Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest

84,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Inspired by the diamond trophy, this sweat-wicking engineered-knit vest was built for speed. It's lightweight and ultra breathable, helping keep you dry and cool through the finish line.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Laser Orange
  • Style: IF2072-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Nike AeroSwift Glam

84,99 €

Inspired by the diamond trophy, this sweat-wicking engineered-knit vest was built for speed. It's lightweight and ultra breathable, helping keep you dry and cool through the finish line.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Engineered-knit fabric with all-over perforations enhances breathability.

Product Details

  • Extended back hem
  • Non-reflective Swoosh logo
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Laser Orange
  • Style: IF2072-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6'1" (approx 184cm.)
    • Big & Tall model is wearing size XXL and is 6'5" (approx. 196cm)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    Nike AeroSwift Glam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest

    Nike AeroSwift Glam

    84,99 €

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