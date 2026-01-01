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Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
54,99 €
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
This tee is simple but designed for your trail running needs. Sweat-wicking tech helps keep you dry all run long and soft underarm gussets minimise chafing.
- Colour Shown: Safety Orange
- Style: IO9650-819
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike ACG
54,99 €
This tee is simple but designed for your trail running needs. Sweat-wicking tech helps keep you dry all run long and soft underarm gussets minimise chafing.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Soft underarm gussets help reduce chafing.
Product Details
- 85% polyester/15% cotton
- Reflective ACG and Swoosh logos
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Safety Orange
- Style: IO9650-819
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike ACG
54,99 €