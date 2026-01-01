Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Rumour has it you need pockets for your trail runs—will eight suffice? Ranging in size, shape and zip-ability, these pockets free you up so you can focus on the terrain. A drawstring at the waistband lets you dial in your fit and the breathable fabric helps keep you comfortable as you clock up the miles.
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: IO9645-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia, Vietnam
Nike ACG
Rumour has it you need pockets for your trail runs—will eight suffice? Ranging in size, shape and zip-ability, these pockets free you up so you can focus on the terrain. A drawstring at the waistband lets you dial in your fit and the breathable fabric helps keep you comfortable as you clock up the miles.
Stay Dry
Smooth and stretchy fabric has Nike Dri-FIT technology that moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Stay Prepared
Storage options include two mesh drop-in side pockets and one back zip pocket that's roomy enough to fit most phones. Plus, five mesh waistband pockets let you store trail essentials like energy gels and lip balm.
Product Details
- Body/Gusset Lining: 75% polyester/25% elastane. Mesh: 81% nylon/19% elastane.
- Drawcord on the waist
- Reflective ACG and Swoosh logos
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Tight fit
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: IO9645-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia, Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
- Medium support: feels like a snug hold to keep everything in place
- 7/8 length: falls to just above the ankle
- High Waisted: sits at or above your natural waist for more coverage
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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