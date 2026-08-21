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Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
84,99 €
To put these shorts to the test, we took them to the Dolomite mountains in northeastern Italy. There, we trekked through the mountains and explored caves. The verdict? The loose fit paired with water-repellent and UV-resistant tech made them ideal for hiking.
- Colour Shown: Black Spruce/Mineral Slate/Life Lime/Summit White
- Style: II0937-317
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
ACG Dolomiti
84,99 €
To put these shorts to the test, we took them to the Dolomite mountains in northeastern Italy. There, we trekked through the mountains and explored caves. The verdict? The loose fit paired with water-repellent and UV-resistant tech made them ideal for hiking.
Product Details
- 100% nylon
- Embroidered ACG and Swoosh logos
- Woven Dolomiti label
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black Spruce/Mineral Slate/Life Lime/Summit White
- Style: II0937-317
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′4″ (192cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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ACG Dolomiti
84,99 €