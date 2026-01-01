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Recycled Materials
ACG DAYMAX
Cross-Body Bag (3L)
59,99 €
This product is made with at least 65% recycled polyester fibres
Keep your essentials close with the Nike ACG 'DAYMAX' cross-body bag. Designed for the modern adventurer, the bag features a secure main pocket with multiple outer pockets for easy access to smaller necessities.
- Colour Shown: Black/College Grey/College Grey
- Style: HJ8180-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
ACG DAYMAX
59,99 €
Keep your essentials close with the Nike ACG 'DAYMAX' cross-body bag. Designed for the modern adventurer, the bag features a secure main pocket with multiple outer pockets for easy access to smaller necessities.
Benefits
- A front zip pocket big enough to hold an iPhone Pro Max.
- The internal mesh slip pocket and front mesh gusseted pocket help organise small items.
Product Details
- 23cm L x 5cm W x 18cm H (approx.)
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Black/College Grey/College Grey
- Style: HJ8180-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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ACG DAYMAX
59,99 €