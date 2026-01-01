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Recycled Materials
ACG DAYMAX
Backpack (25L)
124,99 €
Get the most out of your adventures with the Nike ACG 'DAYMAX' backpack. A large main compartment with front and side pockets offers easy access to small and large items. Adjustable side webbing and front strap provide attachment points for extra gear.
- Colour Shown: Black/College Grey/College Grey
- Style: HJ8178-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
ACG DAYMAX
124,99 €
Get the most out of your adventures with the Nike ACG 'DAYMAX' backpack. A large main compartment with front and side pockets offers easy access to small and large items. Adjustable side webbing and front strap provide attachment points for extra gear.
Benefits
- An internal slip pocket fits most laptops.
- The nylon storm flap provides water resistance.
- The plush back panel and customisable padded shoulder straps offer a comfortable, personalised fit.
Product Details
- 30.5cm W x 51cm H x 23cm D (approx.)
- ACG-branded carabiner
- A storable waist strap
- Body: 81% polyester/19% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Black/College Grey/College Grey
- Style: HJ8178-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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ACG DAYMAX
124,99 €