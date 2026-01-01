Recycled Materials
ACG Aireez
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
Blazing sun, miles to run. We made this top with UV protection and a collar you can pop up for extra coverage from the sun. The lightweight, stretchy taffeta helps move sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. What are you waiting for? The trails won't run themselves.
- Colour Shown: Summit White/Black
- Style: IU8152-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
ACG Aireez
Blazing sun, miles to run. We made this top with UV protection and a collar you can pop up for extra coverage from the sun. The lightweight, stretchy taffeta helps move sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. What are you waiting for? The trails won't run themselves.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Press-stud closure on the chest pocket adds secure storage for gels or earbuds.
- Collar buttons down to minimise movement during runs.
Product Details
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- 72% nylon/28% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Summit White/Black
- Style: IU8152-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 150€ and Nike Members under 75€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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ACG Aireez