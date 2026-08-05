Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers

These are awesome chinos with a nice slim taper. These are great for work or golfing due to how pliable & breathable the fabric is. I am fairly picky when it comes to chinos especially in black because the color tends to be lighter, but these are dark black & have a style that comes close to slacks which is definitely a positive thing in my books. The comfort is what ultimately sets these chinos apart from others. Chinos tend to have a stiff feeling to them, but these feel like joggers or something more traditionally comfortable than something you’d typically be wearing to work. My sole suggestion would be to offer these in a shorter 30” inseam fit as well to suit more people & offer a more fitted look.