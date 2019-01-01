How To Run On the Beach

Getting beach-ready

Protect yourself

Think hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen. “Running in strong sun will zap you of energy,” says Coach. It’s also a good idea to map out where the bathrooms are, where there’s access to fresh water, and if there are lifeguards on duty. “Above all else, you want to be safe.”

Wear shoes

If you normally run barefoot, then go for it. Otherwise, Coach recommends shoes. “If your feet aren’t used to the work of running barefoot, and it’s going to feel uncomfortable very quickly,” he says.

Check the tide before heading out

It might seem like a small detail, but the tide can make or break a run. “You won’t have access to the harder sand if the tide is in,” says Coach.