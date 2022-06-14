What's the Difference Between Stability and Motion Control Shoes?

If you're a runner who pronates (and most of us do to some extent), you've probably looked into stability running shoes.

You may have even had a coach or trainer recommend motion control shoes.After all, wearing a running shoe that accommodates your individual gait pattern can make the difference between slogging through those daily miles or pushing your limits with exhilaration.

But there are different options for stability and motion control shoes and the terminology can be confusing.

Getting a handle on the various terms and features can help you find a running shoe that meets your needs and helps you reach your performance goals.