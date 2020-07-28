6 Fast-Result Battle Rope Workouts

Six Moves to Do With Battle Ropes

This mix will get you moving in multiple planes of motion, boost your stability and power and challenge your coordination. Generate power from your lower body and engage your core to get the most out of each rep. If you want to ramp up the intensity, move closer to the anchor point: The more slack you have in the ropes, the harder you have to work to get height during slams and waves.



If you're new to ropes, try doing any of these moves for 15 to 30 seconds. If you're experienced, shoot for 30-second to 1-minute sets. Regardless of your fitness level, you can do 1 to 3 rounds of all 6 movements for a quick cardio-strength session, or incorporate your favourites into any workout. The less rest you take between sets, the more metabolic your workout will be (that means you'll burn more fat).



01. Alternating Waves

Muscles worked: shoulders, lats, biceps, triceps, abs, glutes



Stand facing the anchor point, holding the rope so your palms face each other like you're shaking hands with the rope ends. Step back until the rope is taut. With your feet slightly wider than your hips, do a quarter squat. Keeping your back straight, chest up and feet flat, quickly raise and lower the ropes, alternating between your left and right arm. Try to send small, fast ripples all the way to the anchor point. Continue alternating arms as quickly as you can.



02. Power Slam

Muscles worked: shoulders, lats, chest, biceps, triceps, abs, glutes



Use the same setup as the alternating wave. Rise onto your toes and raise both arms as high as you can, then come back down, lowering your heels, as you slam both sides of the rope down as hard as you can. Continue as quickly as possible.



03. Rotational Slam

Muscles worked: shoulders, lats, biceps, triceps, abs, glutes



Hold both rope ends together with an underhand grip. Step back until the rope is taut. With your feet slightly wider than your hips, do a quarter squat and bring your hands to one side of your body. Rise onto your toes as you whip the rope up and over to the other side (it should make a big arc), pivoting your feet to face the direction of the rope ends. Immediately switch sides and repeat. Continue alternating sides as quickly as you can.