What Exactly Is a Runner’s High?

A variety of exercises can cause your body to release endorphins. These are the chemicals that produce sensations of happiness and pleasure. They can even act as a natural pain reliever, which is great for long-distance runners and those who engage in challenging runs.



Initially, endorphins were believed to be the main cause of a runner's high. These neurotransmitters are known to help reduce pain in muscles, which can be part of the effects of a runner's high. However, more recent research has shown they may not be the cause.



Today, scientists think the sense of euphoria that gives you a runner's high comes from a system in the body called the endocannabinoid system. Your endocannabinoid system releases chemicals known as endocannabinoids. As they circulate through your bloodstream, your body begins to feel more relaxed, even euphoric. And, when you exercise, your body's endocannabinoid level rises.



The sensations between endorphins and endocannabinoids are similar, but the big difference is where they're able to travel in your body. Endorphins can't actually travel between your bloodstream and your brain. Although they're microscopic, they're too big to circulate across the blood-brain barrier. Endocannabinoids, on the other hand, can. In other words, endocannabinoids can get to the brain; endorphins can't.



Dopamine Also Plays a Role



One more chemical to add to the mix of a runner's high is dopamine. This neurotransmitter has a reputation as the "feel-good" chemical. It releases sensations of pleasure and gives your body a little mood boost that can leave you feeling like you've really nailed it after a run.



You'll also notice dopamine spikes when something really good happens to you. It's like your body's reward system. When you indulge in that big slice of chocolate cake or blush through the applause of winning an award at work, that's dopamine you're feeling.