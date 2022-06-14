How to Remove Gum from Shoes

Once gum hardens, it becomes much easier to remove from the bottom of a shoe. The best way to get sticky gum to quickly harden is to put the entire shoe in a large plastic bag. Make sure the bag sticks to the gum, and then put the bag in the freezer. Leave it in the freezer for two hours, and the gum should stick to the bag and come off your shoe as you take it out.

If you're short on time and don't have two hours to wait, use an ice cube instead. Press ice against the gum for 10 to 15 minutes until it hardens. To avoid getting your shoe wet, you can put the ice cube in a plastic bag before pressing it against the shoe. Once the gum hardens and loses its stickiness, scrape it off with a toothpick.