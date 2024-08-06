New Nike x Jacquemus Collection features distinct lifestyle and sportswear pieces

Nike and Simon Porte Jacquemus, the famed French fashion designer behind the brand Jacquemus, began collaborating on collections in 2022.

The Summer 2024 Nike x Jacquemus Collection, the third instalment of the collaboration, features 10 distinct women's and men's lifestyle pieces.

The sportswear and accessories, designed in red, white, blue and silver colourways, include reimagined tracksuits, T-shirts, statement bras, long skirts and Nike x Jacquemus Air Max 1 sneakers. Plus, the Nike Swoosh-shaped Le Swoosh handbag will be available in three new colours.

The Summer 2024 Nike x Jacquemus Collection was launched on 10 July on jacquemus.com and Jacquemus retail. On 23 July, the Le Swoosh bag and Air Max 1 drop on SNKRS and the apparel collection hits Nike.com. On 25 July, the full collection is available on Nike.com and at selected retailers.

When the Capital of Fashion is also the site of the world's most noteworthy sports competition, both style and sport should play starring roles. In the summer of 2024, Nike teamed up with famed French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, of the fashion brand Jacquemus, to design a new collection—the third in the line—to include pieces that seamlessly fuse fashion and performance.

Nike and Jacquemus began collaborating in 2022 when they first introduced a line of athletic attire inspired by vintage Nike campaigns. They later debuted new items, including the Le Swoosh handbag in the shape of the Nike logo. With elevated silhouettes, the collaboration's design-forward items look equally at home in an art museum or on the city streets.