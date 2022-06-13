How to Clean Nike Air Force 1 Shoes

With a range of colourways and high-, mid- and low-top styles, Nike Air Force 1 shoes are a fashion staple. The white-on-white Air Force 1 in particular remains an iconic style for everyday streetwear.

If you're rocking white-on-white Air Force 1s, chances are they're going to encounter dirt, stains and scuffs. To remedy any soiling, it's key to know how to keep Air Force 1s clean. Check out these tips to freshen them up and get them back in rotation.