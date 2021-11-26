How Many Calories Should I Burn in a Day?

Your body is a calorie-burning machine. The number of calories per day that you burn depends on a variety of factors, some that are in your control and some that aren't. If you want to burn more calories for weight loss or to maintain a healthy body weight, it can be helpful to learn more about the way your body burns calories, both at rest and during activity.

Average Calories Burned Per Day

Your body turns the food from your diet that you eat into energy that is used to fuel your daily activities, both voluntary and involuntary. This process is called metabolism. The energy that is used by your body and provided by the food that you eat in your diet is measured in calories. A calorie is simply a unit of heat.

There are certain attributes that can influence the number of calories you burn each day or your caloric expenditure.

Sex: Typically men burn more calories than women.

Body size: Larger bodies will usually burn more calories than smaller bodies.

Age: Younger adults tend to burn more calories than older adults.

Activity level: The more you move throughout the day, the more calories you burn.

Bear in mind that none of these factors work independently of the others. For example, even though men typically burn more calories than women, a man might burn fewer calories than a woman if he is sedentary and the woman is very active. An older adult may burn more calories than a young person if the young person has a small body and doesn't exercise and the older adult is more muscular and exercises regularly.

As a general guideline, women typically burn about 2,000 calories per day and men burn about 2,500 calories per day. These numbers are often used to determine an approximate food intake for weight maintenance. But these numbers are highly variable. The number of calories you burn each day depends on physical factors and your lifestyle.