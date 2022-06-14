14 Camping Gifts Under $200 for the Outdoor Adventurer in Your Life

Buying Guide

From backpacks to hydration gilets, check out these gifts ready for a range of budgets.

Last updated: March 21, 2022
4 min read
Best Gifts for Camping Under $200

If you're shopping for an outdoor enthusiast, consider a camping gift that will help make the most of their time off the grid. Check out these 14 camping gift ideas—all under $200—that are sure to delight the adventurer in your life and work within a range of budgets.

Best Camping Gifts Under $50

  1. 1.A Hip Pack

    A Nike hip pack is a useful and easy-to-access option for storing essentials—like a phone, keys, sun cream or wet wipes—so campers don't have to dig through their camping backpack while on the go. Nike offers hip packs in multiple sizes, including a large 10-litre pack with two zip pockets and an adjustable strap so it can be worn over the shoulder or around the waist.

    Shop Nike Hip Packs

  2. 2.A Fuel Jug or Water Bottle

    Staying hydrated while camping is key, so consider gifting a Nike water bottle or fuel jug that your camper can take on a hike or overnight camping trip. Nike makes stainless steel and BPA-free plastic water bottles in multiple sizes up to 1.9 litres (approx.). Some options come with a built-in straw, too. As an added bonus, include a water filter or water purification tablets with your gift.

    Shop Nike Water Bottles

  3. 3.A Hat or Beanie

    Hats can provide much-needed coverage from the elements while camping. Depending on the weather, go for a Nike baseball cap to shield from the sun or a Nike beanie to protect the ears and head from the cold. Look for Nike Dri-FIT styles for sweat-wicking benefits and breathability.

    Shop Nike Hats, Visors and Headbands

  4. 4.Camping Socks

    A pair of cushioned socks help keep feet dry and protected, and campers are likely to want to take multiple pairs with them on a trip. For camping in cooler weather, opt for a pair of Nike ACG crew socks. Designed to be warm and breathable, they're made from wool and feature underfoot cushioning and a dynamic arch band for extra support in the midfoot.

    Shop Nike ACG Crew Socks

  5. 5.A Nike Dri-FIT Tee

    It's important for campers to pack strategically, which means bringing lightweight clothes that are easy to pack and quick to dry. A Nike Dri-FIT T-shirt or tank top is a versatile option because the innovative microfibre fabric is designed to wick away sweat, dispersing it across the surface of the shirt for speedy evaporation.

    Shop Nike Dri-FIT Tops

  6. 6.Slippers or Slides

    Give your camper something comfortable to slip on their feet when they've finished camping for the day or when they step out of the tent first thing in the morning to watch the sunrise. A pair of Nike Benassi slides is a classic and lightweight choice that's easy to pack away.

    Shop Sandals, Slippers and Slides

Best Camping Gifts Under $100

  1. 1.A Backpack

    A backpack is a must-have item for a camping trip. Not only does it need to efficiently store all the essentials for a successful journey, but it also needs to feel comfortable when carrying it over long distances. Check out Nike backpacks in a range of sizes, with up to 32 litres of storage.

    Shop Nike Backpacks

  2. 2.A Nike ACG Hoodie

    A plush Nike ACG hoodie or sweatshirt makes for a great camping gift, especially for campers who like to show off their style on the trail. Hoodies made with Nike Therma-FIT help manage the body's natural heat to help keep warm in cold weather conditions. Or, for a lighter and more breathable base layer, go for a Nike Dri-FIT style.

    Shop Nike ACG Hoodies

  3. 3.Nike ACG Joggers or Sweats

    Nike ACG joggers and sweats are a versatile and cosy camping essential that can be worn on the trail or in the tent. They come in a variety of cuts and colours, with some designs inspired by natural landscapes to blend with your camper's outdoor aesthetic.

    Shop Nike ACG Joggers and Sweats

  4. 4.Nike Therma-FIT Leggings

    A pair of warm Nike Therma-FIT leggings make a thoughtful camping gift for men or women, primed to be layered underneath joggers or trousers in cold weather conditions.

    Shop Nike Therma-FIT Leggings

Best Camping Gifts Under $200

  1. 1.Sunglasses

    From stylish aviators to sportier options with aerodynamic anti-fog features, Nike has a range of sunglasses styles that can protect campers' eyes from the sun. Consider a pair with polarised lenses, which help reduce reflective glare from snow and water.

    Shop Nike Sunglasses

  2. 2.A Hydration Gilet

    For car campers, a large water bottle might suffice, but for backpackers who hike to their destination, a hydration gilet is a practical choice that can hold several litres of water to sip on the go. Nike's hydration gilets are made from form-fitting, lightweight fabrics that are ultra-breathable and won't slow hikers down on the trail.

    Shop Nike Hydration Gear

  3. 3.A Jacket or Fleece

    A wind- and water-resistant jacket will help keep campers warm and dry even if the weather turns. Nike ACG jackets come with a variety of features, including lightweight and wind-repellent styles made for unexpected weather on warm-temperature days, so they can be packed away easily when not in use.

    Shop Nike ACG Jackets

  4. 4.Trail Shoes

    Trail-running shoes or hiking boots can change the game for campers, offering more traction and stability than a typical sneaker does. Nike's trail-running shoes are durable, breathable and designed to keep feet comfortable for miles. Look for GORE-TEX styles for extra protection against wet weather.

    Shop Nike Trail-Running Shoes

Related Stories

8 Nike Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

Buying Guide

8 Nike Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

Best Nike Golf Gear for Beginners

Buying Guide

The Top 10 Nike Golf Gear Essentials for Beginners

Great Gifts for Hikers Under $150

Buying Guide

15 Gifts for Hikers Under $150

The Best Camping Outfits for Men and Women

Buying Guide

The Best Nike Gear to Wear Camping

The Best Nike Hip Packs

Styling Tips

4 Reasons to Rock a Hip Pack This Summer—Plus Nike's Best Styles