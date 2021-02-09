ACG Spring 2021: Crater Lake, Oregon

Spring 2021: Crater Lake, Oregon

This season is all about finding something magical. When you take one look at Crater Lake, Oregon, you see that magic. The deepest lake in North America holds much below the surface, though the spectacular bluish hue immediately captures your attention. For this first collection of the new year, we trusted our instincts and stayed true to the layering system that we know and love. The GORE-TEX Misery Ridge Jacket, Polartec Wolf Tree Pullover Hoodie and PrimaLoft Rope de Dope Gilet got a fresh colour palette, while we lowered the Mountain Fly Shoe. And just wait until you see the new additions to the ACG lineage, like the Wizard Island Hoodie. Told you it was magical.