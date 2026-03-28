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Veste de running Storm-FIT Aerogami Nike AeroSwift pour homme - Noir/Summit White

Matériaux recyclés

Nike AeroSwift

Veste de running Storm-FIT Aerogami pour homme

224,99 €
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 50 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

Conçue pour le running, la veste Aerogami te permet d'imposer ton rythme, peu importe la distance ou la saison. Avec son design imperméable et résistant au vent, elle est conçue pour faire face aux intempéries. Notre technologie innovante Aerogami réagit à la transpiration de ton corps en temps réel pour laisser l'air circuler quand tu en as le plus besoin.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Summit White
  • Article : FZ9039-010

Nike AeroSwift

224,99 €

Conçue pour le running, la veste Aerogami te permet d'imposer ton rythme, peu importe la distance ou la saison. Avec son design imperméable et résistant au vent, elle est conçue pour faire face aux intempéries. Notre technologie innovante Aerogami réagit à la transpiration de ton corps en temps réel pour laisser l'air circuler quand tu en as le plus besoin.

Pour tous les temps

La technologie Nike Storm-FIT te protège du vent et de la pluie pour un confort total dans des conditions extrêmes.

Technologie innovante

La technologie Nike Aerogami fait circuler l'air à la demande avec de minuscules fentes. Elles s'ouvrent quand la transpiration s'accumule et se ferment quand elle s'est évaporée. Tu restes au sec et profites d'un confort total.

Plus d'avantages

  • Les poches latérales à zip te permettent de ranger tes petits objets de valeur en toute sécurité.
  • Tu peux aussi ajuster la tenue avec les cordons élastiques réglables au niveau de la capuche et de l'ourlet.

Détails du produit

  • Poignets élastiques
  • Zip sur toute la hauteur
  • Cordon à stoppeur sur l'avant et à l'arrière de la capuche.
  • Corps : 100 % polyester. Mesh : 82 % polyester / 18 % élasthanne.
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Summit White
  • Article : FZ9039-010

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 184 cm
    • Coupe standard : classique et facile à porter
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Méthode de fabrication

    • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
    • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé génère jusqu'à 30 % d'émissions de carbone en moins comparé au polyester vierge. Chaque année, Nike recycle un milliard de bouteilles plastiques en moyenne, qui sans ça auraient fini dans des décharges ou des cours d'eau.

Avis (30)

4.7 étoiles

  • My favourite running jacket because of the bungy cords

    NielsC929143787

    I like this jacket and have used it for two winters now. It is great for fall, winter and spring if it is cold. Just pair it with a warm layer underneath. It is well ventilated by the vents in the front and in the back. It is wind proof but not water proof. It gets soaked through in rain. The seams are very fragile, I have had to sow both arms and the hem in 3 places. Nike you need to improve this, the fabric is stretchy but the seems are inflexible and therefore the thread breaks. The best thing is that it has bungy cord in the hem and in the hood so you can tighten it to fit you just right - that was the selling point to me. It is too pricey, as it is not gore tex or anything like it, just regular synthetic fabric. Also the material is very light, so wear has begun to show where the zipper ends in the hem, I have had to sow that too.

  • Worth Every Penny

    miki068

    I would love to see a review from an actual runner. So, I’ll do it! I bought this jacket in volt color size large. Not only is the jacket stylish, very lightweight and attention grabbing it’s moves with my body on long runs in ANY KIND of weather. It’s especially useful during rainy/windy days. It’s nice to feel “covered” without having to wear a coat or heavy jacket not to mention motorists will always see you when running.

  • Super bad weather running jacket

    MaikB58231835

    Very light and comfortable cut running jacket. It serves me perfect as an additional layer to protect me from wind and light rain or snow, without overheating me. The Aerogami function indeed works well and seems indeed to balance a bit better out when your heating up - but these are small nuances and it is not like any game changer compared to any other rain running jacket I own(ed) - however, this one is overall having a good breathability while still keeping you temperature right. The key seems to be that the upper (light grey) part functions like a mini-poncho with rain protection material, the body is comparable to light running shorts material and the arms are like a super light windbreaker material - smart combo. I already had one medium windy day, and it blocks wind out quite well. Even though materials thin, it didn't feel like waving around in the wind. As for the rain, I used it only in light rain so far and it kept me dry. But let's face it, when it comes down to heavy rain, any light running jacket gets wet after certain time - still it protects you from feeling the impact of cold raindrops. If you after real waterproof, there's other solutions - but they come usually with more weight and way less breathability - depends a bit on ones definition and preferences what a "running jacket" is. Sizing, I'm 171 cm and with 96 cm chest between M and S - I went with M since it allows me to put two shirts or even a hoody under and still feels comfy

Veste de running Storm-FIT Aerogami Nike AeroSwift pour homme

Nike AeroSwift

224,99 €

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