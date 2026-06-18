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Veste courte ample Dri-FIT Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch pour femme - Midnight Navy/Noir/Dark Obsidian

Matériaux recyclés

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

Veste courte ample Dri-FIT pour femme

129,99 €
Midnight Navy/Noir/Dark Obsidian
Noir/Noir/Dark Smoke Grey
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles

Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

Ajusté et prêt à passer à l'action. Notre veste PerfectStretch t'accompagne tout au long de la journée avec son tissu 4-way stretch léger et sa technologie anti-transpiration. La coupe ample et le dos plissé et aéré t'apportent du confort et du style dans tout ce que tu fais.


  • Couleur affichée : Midnight Navy/Noir/Dark Obsidian
  • Article : IB8986-410

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

129,99 €

Ajusté et prêt à passer à l'action. Notre veste PerfectStretch t'accompagne tout au long de la journée avec son tissu 4-way stretch léger et sa technologie anti-transpiration. La coupe ample et le dos plissé et aéré t'apportent du confort et du style dans tout ce que tu fais.

Avantages

  • La technologie Nike Dri-FIT évacue la transpiration pour une évaporation plus rapide. Idéal pour rester au sec et à l'aise.
  • Ajuste facilement les poignets à l'aide des boutons-pression.

Détails du produit

  • Fermeture à boutons-pression invisible sur le devant
  • Poches dans la couture
  • Passant de suspension emblématique à l'arrière du col
  • Corps : 83-88 % polyester / 12-17 % élasthanne ; empiècements / intérieur des poches côté des articulations : 83 % polyester / 17 % élasthanne ; mesh : 91 % polyester / 9 % élasthanne.
  • Les pourcentages de la composition peuvent varier. Consulte l'étiquette pour connaître la composition.
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Midnight Navy/Noir/Dark Obsidian
  • Article : IB8986-410

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille S et mesure 175 cm
    • Coupe ample : décontractée et large
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Méthode de fabrication

    • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
    • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé génère jusqu'à 30 % d'émissions de carbone en moins comparé au polyester vierge. Chaque année, Nike recycle un milliard de bouteilles plastiques en moyenne, qui sans ça auraient fini dans des décharges ou des cours d'eau.

Avis (23)

4.6 étoiles

  • very nice!

    LucianeB762639165

    Dresses really well and it is very pretty!

  • Just not for me

    KM

    Cropped outwear is not what I would normally add to my wardrobe, but it has some good qualities I like. Pros: I’ve always appreciated The Nike Dri-Fit material it does what it's designed to do—it's effective, stylish and looks great. I love the adjustable wrists they’re such a great touch, it keeps the loose-fit aesthetic functional so my arms aren't drowning in the sleeves. Cons: I question the pleated section in the back, it feels unnecessary to me, making it a personal no. Final Thoughts: Overall it's a solid product, not a bad jacket by any means, just not a personal choice I would make but definitely a great piece to fit your style.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Wierd fit

    Jamie3030

    I am not a big fan of this cropped jacket. It does say loose fit so I would size down if you want it to be more form fitting. In my opinion the width of the jacket is very large but the arms are only slightly larger. It looked wierd when I tried it on because the jacket looked huge but its cropped so it ended up feeling off. I do wish I got a smaller size because I think that would have made a huge difference. The material feels nice, well made and looked the same after I washed it.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Veste courte ample Dri-FIT Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch pour femme

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

129,99 €

Complète ton look

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