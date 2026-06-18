Veste courte ample Dri-FIT Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch pour femme

very nice!
LucianeB762639165
Dresses really well and it is very pretty!
Matériaux recyclés
Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.
Ajusté et prêt à passer à l'action. Notre veste PerfectStretch t'accompagne tout au long de la journée avec son tissu 4-way stretch léger et sa technologie anti-transpiration. La coupe ample et le dos plissé et aéré t'apportent du confort et du style dans tout ce que tu fais.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Ajusté et prêt à passer à l'action. Notre veste PerfectStretch t'accompagne tout au long de la journée avec son tissu 4-way stretch léger et sa technologie anti-transpiration. La coupe ample et le dos plissé et aéré t'apportent du confort et du style dans tout ce que tu fais.
Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.
Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.
4.6 étoiles
very nice!
LucianeB762639165
Dresses really well and it is very pretty!
Just not for me
KM
Cropped outwear is not what I would normally add to my wardrobe, but it has some good qualities I like. Pros: I’ve always appreciated The Nike Dri-Fit material it does what it's designed to do—it's effective, stylish and looks great. I love the adjustable wrists they’re such a great touch, it keeps the loose-fit aesthetic functional so my arms aren't drowning in the sleeves. Cons: I question the pleated section in the back, it feels unnecessary to me, making it a personal no. Final Thoughts: Overall it's a solid product, not a bad jacket by any means, just not a personal choice I would make but definitely a great piece to fit your style.
Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
#productsprovidedbynike
Wierd fit
Jamie3030
I am not a big fan of this cropped jacket. It does say loose fit so I would size down if you want it to be more form fitting. In my opinion the width of the jacket is very large but the arms are only slightly larger. It looked wierd when I tried it on because the jacket looked huge but its cropped so it ended up feeling off. I do wish I got a smaller size because I think that would have made a huge difference. The material feels nice, well made and looked the same after I washed it.
Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch